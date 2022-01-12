Join Us During The Washington, D.C. Auto Show (Jan. 21-30) By Washington Auto Show Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Washington Auto Show) By Washington Auto Show Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show would like to cordially invite members of the media to the Washington, D.C. Auto Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for their Public Policy Day (January 20) and Consumer days (Friday, January 21 through Sunday, January 30). This is the region's largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, featuring hundreds of new vehicles from the world's top manufacturers. Displays from Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Stellantis, Kia, and more will fill the convention center. Notable displays include the all-new EV pavilion showcasing the growing electric mobility market with featured models from Bentley and Karma, the regional reveal of McLaren's Artura, the 2023 Subaru Soltera, and the latest from Polestar. Additional features include indoor and outdoor test drives, press events, and other consumer attractions. The Public Policy Day will feature the MobilityTalks International conference and includes special auto industry-focused events and announcements by government officials and industry representatives. The event will kick off with a keynote by Gina McCarthy, the White House National Climate Advisor See the full list of speakers here. Please feel free to reach out to Michaela Watkins (MWatkins@Symmetry.Agency) if you wish to schedule a live remote or pre-recorded interview. Or, simply register for a media credential to either the Public Policy Day (January 20) or consumer days (January 21-30). View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-us-during-the-washington-dc-auto-show-jan-21-30-301459832.htmlSOURCE Washington Auto Show Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 10 blotter: Man dragged home by legsSweetwater Ranch built on dreams and a strong foundation of family traditionKittitas County implements COVID order for athleticsCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through community Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter