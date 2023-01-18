Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Automotive Innovation (hereinafter, 'the Alliance'), the nation's largest automobile association in the U.S., announces that Envision AESC has become the new member of it with BASF, LG Energy Solution, McLaren Automotive, and Qualcomm, jointly to drive innovation advancement that helps guide the industry's transition for a cleaner, safer, and smarter future.

Japan-based AESC, is recognized by the Alliance as a global leading battery technology company with a strong commitment to investment as part of its growing footprint in the U.S.. In 2022, Envision AESC announced to build two gigafactories in Kentucky and South Carolina, to provide advanced battery solutions for BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz and other leading automotive manufacturers. Together with the existing plant in Tennessee, the company is committed to achieving a total output of 70 GWh/year in the U.S., helping accelerate the country's transition to electric vehicles. As a world-leading pioneer in advanced battery technology, AESC is on track to achieve global battery manufacturing capacity of 300 GWh by 2026, powered by net-zero energy.


