Iconic Craft Soda Leader to Award Dorm-Sized Refrigerators, Bottled Soda and More

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA,OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones" or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced a nationwide Jones College Cooler contest giving college and university students an opportunity to win dorm-sized refrigerators, plenty of Jones Soda to share, wearables and other surprise items.

