- Goals Include Increasing Jones' Brand Assortment across Multiple Kroger Divisions -

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photos on its labels, today announced that it has engaged the services of food broker Empire Marketing Strategies to expand its existing relationship with Kroger stores. The Empire team has worked exclusively within the Kroger environment for over 40 years, providing retail, brand-specific and analytics services through more than 530 dedicated specialists to drive both in-store and e-commerce sales.


