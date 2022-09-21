(PRNewsfoto/Jones Soda)

(PRNewsfoto/Jones Soda)

 By Jones Soda, Target Cafe

Grab-and-go cooler placement advances successful growth strategy for core bottled soda business

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones" or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced a new retail listing at all 1,000+ Target Café locations nation-wide, where four of Jones' most popular flavors are now sold in grab and-go-coolers by the bottle. 

