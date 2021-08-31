José Alfredo Parra F.'s new book "Duelo en la Tribu" follows the eventful journeys about a man of talent, skill, and creativity in his words. By Page Publishing Aug 31, 2021 Aug 31, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Duelo En La Tribu By Page Publishing Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- José Alfredo Parra F., an excellent writer, has completed his new book "Duelo en la Tribu": a profound journal that narrates what becomes of a man who grew up around an ever-changing musical field and how he emerged in success, beauty, and talent."On February 16, 1963, José Alfredo Parra F. in Elorza, Estado Apure, Venezuela, he had to live those times when música sabanera, improvised and very creative; whose referents were tasks and events linked to customs and peasant habits were evolving, because families emigrated to towns and this affected the evolution of música llanera. Especially because the companies appeared, record labels and jukeboxes, and singers learned songs listening to the acetate records and they kept the sabanero dances and also the dances in the towns that had other characteristics. Then another form of presentation of the música llanera: las tarimas. José Alfredo lived through these processes, coming from the savanna to the town, producing 10 excellent musical works and then singing with a lot sufficiency in pallets from different parts. Therefore we can affirm that he is a complete coplero and a poet with a fine pen.As defined by the Guariqueño presenter Manuel Marcano, from Altagracia de Orituco, when he baptized him, like: LA PLUMA DIAMANTINA. José Alfredo himself tells that, being in Bogotá, in a radio program, someone he asked: do you think it is a diamond pen? And, Alfredo, rightly, answered him, in verse:Como pluma diamantina me adjetivó un locutor no digo que esto sea cierto tampoco que sea un error pues donde el Yo está presente no existe justo valor. Considering the attributes of a diamond, such as are: its beauty and its consistency, this announcer Guariqueño wanted to recognize the creative and poetics of Alfredo Parra and he hit that recognition.Which is now consolidated with the presentation of this novel: DUELO EN LA TRUBU, where the diamond condition of the Coplero, Poet and Narrator: JOSÉ ALFREDO PARRA F."Published by Page Publishing, José Alfredo Parra F.'s well-written novel is both a story and a tale of its own as it presents and recognizes the poetics within a person who is compared to a diamond's beauty. Here, one will read the life of a coplero with a pen, authoring works that bring impact to many.Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase "Duelo en la Tribu" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604322/Jose__Alfredo_Parra_F.jpgSOURCE Page Publishing Tags Prnewswire 