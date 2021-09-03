José I. Gómez's new book "La Promesa De La Salud Para Nuestro Cuerpo: Enseñanza bíblica, información médica y de nutrición para restaurar y conservar la salud de nuestro cuerpo" brings effective Godly wonders to restore and preserve one's health. By Page Publishing Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Updated 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email José I. Gómez By Page Publishing Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- José I. Gómez, a minister in the Church of Christ New Covenant Promises of the Final Call Ministries, has completed his new book "La Promesa De La Salud Para Nuestro Cuerpo: Enseñanza bíblica, información médica y de nutrición para restaurar y conservar la salud de nuestro cuerpo": a well-written work that contains medical information tied with biblical scriptures that altogether aim to nurture a human body driven by faith and wellness.La Promesa De La Salud is declared by Pastor José Gómez with the sacred scriptures; medical and nutrition information, so that patients can regain health and that of their loved ones in a short time. The human body is a wonderful work of God, made up of interlocking structures to perform necessary functions in the family, in society, and in assemblies. He knows the biblical, scientific and nutritional advice to regain and maintain the health of your body.Published by Page Publishing, José I. Gómez's comprehensive guide is a result of his compassion and desire to share his knowledge to everyone who wants to heal, prevent complications, and stay healthy.This is a good avenue for all who wishes to keep a fit mind, body, and spirit.Readers who wish to experience this amazing work can purchase "La Promesa De La Salud Para Nuestro Cuerpo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604424/Jose__I__Go_mez.jpgSOURCE Page Publishing 