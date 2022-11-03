I-PASS, the go-to method for reducing medical error and patient harm for hundreds of hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide, was recently featured in the “Implementation of the I-PASS handoff program in diverse clinical environments: A multicente...

I-PASS, the go-to method for reducing medical error and patient harm for hundreds of hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide, was recently featured in the “Implementation of the I-PASS handoff program in diverse clinical environments: A multicenter prospective effectiveness implementation study” published in the Journal of Hospital Medicine.

 By I-PASS Patient Safety Institute

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The platform assists care teams in highly reliable handoffs that drive improved patient outcomes and transfers of knowledge with fewer communication failures

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I-PASS, the go-to method for reducing medical error and patient harm for hundreds of hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide, was recently featured in the "Implementation of the I-PASS handoff program in diverse clinical environments: A multicenter prospective effectiveness implementation study" published in the Journal of Hospital Medicine.


Tags