Choe's Stories "Turco's Last Stand" and "Seattle's Unending Drug Crisis" Recognized for Excellence in News Reporting

SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Institute is pleased to announce that Jonathan Choe, Senior Fellow at the Center on Wealth and Poverty's Fix Homelessness Initiative, has been nominated for four Emmy Awards by the Northwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.


