Joy Schoffler joins a distinguished team guiding an organization focused on the future of the space economy.
WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foundation for the Future (F4F) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joy Schoffler, Founder and Principal of Distinctive Edge Partners, a strategic communications and marketing firm serving the aerospace and defense industry, to the F4F board of directors.
Joy has deep financial services and financial policy expertise, in addition to being a recognized leader within aerospace and defense communications. She joins other commercial space advocates on the F4F board as they promote development of new financial tools and workforce development specifically tailored to the needs of the growing space economy.
"Joy's unique background and proven leadership across the financial services and technology sectors, and her deep passion for helping to build the space sector, will be an incredible asset to the Foundation for the Future," said Tim Chrisman, F4F Co-Founder and Executive Director.
F4F is dedicated to advancing the space economy, and is the first organization to work with Congress to create new financial tools and build workforce development pipelines to support the growing demand for all levels of space workers.
"Innovation occurring in the new space economy will impact countless sectors, enabling all of humanity to achieve what once was thought impossible," said Joy. "It is a great honor to be appointed to the Foundation for the Future board, helping to build a thriving ecosystem that will benefit us all."
The Foundation for the Future (F4F) is an education and advocacy non-profit dedicated to advancing the space economy by developing critical infrastructure to enable it, investment tools to finance it, and a workforce to power it. The Foundation is the first and only organization working with the U.S. Congress to create new financial tools while simultaneously building workforce development pipelines to support the growing demand for all levels of space workers. For more information, https://www.f4fspace.org/.
Distinctive Edge Partners is comprised of award-winning experts in executive-level communications, investor relations, and marketing strategy. The team brings deep experience and relationships across industrials, aerospace, and defense throughout the public and private sector. Distinctive Edge's mission is to help those solving our world's biggest challenges connect with key stakeholders, build and maximize value, improve operations, and turn risks and threats into opportunities. For more information, https://distinctiveedge.partners/.