Joy Schoffler joins a distinguished team guiding an organization focused on the future of the space economy.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foundation for the Future (F4F) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joy Schoffler, Founder and Principal of Distinctive Edge Partners, a strategic communications and marketing firm serving the aerospace and defense industry, to the F4F board of directors.

