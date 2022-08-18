Juan Martin Padilla Rojas

Juan Martin Padilla Rojas

COALINGA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Juan Martin Padilla Rojas, a Mexican who now lives in Coalinga, California; has completed his new book "Don't Scream! Instead, Save Your Life": a gripping story that narrates Juan's personal experience with drowning. Juan and his wife, Blanca, are on their way to Bass Lake to go camping with their relatives. Juan wanted to try swimming in the middle of the lake for a reason. It's been known that for years, a lot of people got drowned in the rivers and lakes. Due to this, he decided to offer a good solution. Juan plans to create an instructional swimming video to help prevent this catastrophic incident. But things suddenly got out of hand while filming it. Will his knowledge be enough to get him out of that predicament?

