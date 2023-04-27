Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


RALEIGH, N.C., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) released today its video interview-based approach to name, image, and likeness (NIL), Car Wash Convos™, featuring Julia Dorsey, University of North Carolina® Tar Heel senior defender on the Carolina soccer team. Julia is also a member of the UNC women's lacrosse team, which won the 2022 NCAA Women's Lacrosse National Championship. She is a member of three consecutive ACC Women's Lacrosse championship teams and is the sixth UNC student-athlete to play for both the women's lacrosse and soccer teams.


Tags