SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just Poké has been named to the Entrepreneur 2022 top franchises for diversity, equity and inclusion list. Just Poké is recognized for its measures to ensure that diversity and inclusion are integral to the culture of its franchise system. Women and BIPOC franchisees receive $5,000 off Just Poke's $25,000 franchise fee, alongside additional free training. The corporate team and franchisees also both receive annual diversity training.


