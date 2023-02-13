The brand, backed by Conscious Hospitality Group, is recognized for its efforts in supporting Women and BIPOC franchisees
SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just Poké has been named to the Entrepreneur 2022 top franchises for diversity, equity and inclusion list. Just Poké is recognized for its measures to ensure that diversity and inclusion are integral to the culture of its franchise system. Women and BIPOC franchisees receive $5,000 off Just Poke's$25,000 franchise fee, alongside additional free training. The corporate team and franchisees also both receive annual diversity training.
Entrepreneur magazine's list of 50 franchise companies doing the most to champion diversity represents a selection of the best in franchising today, listing the companies that have made the greatest impact in the space with regard to DEI efforts.
Just Poké is a healthy local poké chain in the Pacific Northwest, with restaurants located throughout western Washington. The brand, with the motto of, "Eat Clean. Act Right. Live Well," is known for its fresh and sustainable poké bowls, and began franchising in 2020.
The first Just Poké location launched in 2016, and by the close of 2023, there will be 37 Just Poké restaurants spread across Western Washington, including launches in T-Mobile Park and Climate Pledge Arena. Just Poké's rice or salad-based poké bowls are made on demand, enabling customers to mix their own creations from a selection of over eight proteins, 20+ fresh toppings, and in-house developed signature sauces.
Founded by childhood friends Daniel Brawer and Norman Wu, the team set out to run their business the right way from the start. From vendors and partners to employees and customers, they decided to put people first – measuring success by more than just the bottom line.
Just Poké is a fast-casual chain founded by Seattle natives Daniel Brawer and Norman Wu in 2016 to serve delicious, fresh poké in a thoughtful way. Just Poké's individually customizable rice or salad-based poke bowls are made on demand, enabling customers to mix their own creations from a selection of nine proteins, and over 25 fresh toppings, combined with nine in-house developed signature sauces. Just Poké believes in environmentally responsible operations by sourcing line-caught-by-hand tuna and Marine Stewardship Council-certified salmon, with all packaging and silverware biodegradable or compostable. For more information, visit justpoke.com.
About Conscious Hospitality Group
Based in Seattle, Conscious Hospitality Group is a growth equity investor that provides incubation, capital, and connections to grow purpose-driven concepts. CHG evaluates investments based on environmental, social and governance factors as it believes companies that practice responsibility will outperform their competitors. CHG looks for brands that have a unique story driven by purpose and ingrain sustainable practices into every aspect of the business.