Developed by lifelong Mariners fans, Daniel Brawer and Norman Wu, Catch delivers a fresh and satisfying addition to the ballpark's food offerings

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just Poké's stadium offering, Catch, was named an MVP by the region's most popular daily newspaper, Seattle Times. Catch was chosen from eight new food offerings located inside Seattle's T-Mobile Park, home to the Seattle Mariners. Catch is celebrated for its healthy and delicious menu of fresh, certified sustainable fish and locally grown produce, including Spicy Ahi Nachos, Hawaiian Ahi Poké Bowls, Salmon Avocado Poké Bowls, Spicy Tuna rolls, and California rolls.

