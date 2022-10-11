Developed by lifelong Mariners fans, Daniel Brawer and Norman Wu, Catch delivers a fresh and satisfying addition to the ballpark's food offerings
SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just Poké's stadium offering, Catch, was named an MVP by the region's most popular daily newspaper, Seattle Times. Catch was chosen from eight new food offerings located inside Seattle's T-Mobile Park, home to the Seattle Mariners. Catch is celebrated for its healthy and delicious menu of fresh, certified sustainable fish and locally grown produce, including Spicy Ahi Nachos, Hawaiian Ahi Poké Bowls, Salmon Avocado Poké Bowls, Spicy Tuna rolls, and California rolls.
For co-founders of Just Poké, Daniel Brawer and Norman Wu, the opportunity to sell inside the stadium represented a dream come true. It gave Brawer and Wu the opportunity to reimagine beloved menu items for fans, alongside developing new offerings specifically for the stadium.
Catch by Just Poké is located on the 100-level of T-Mobile Park. Its menu is geared toward feeding customers quickly, sustainably and deliciously with poke bowls, sushi rolls, spam musubi, and more.
Just Poké's tuna is line-caught by hand from the Pacific Ocean and is rated #1 USA Sashimi Grade, exceeding USFDA standards. The methods used for catching tuna are dolphin, sea turtle & sea mammal safe. Its salmon is purchased from Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certified producers with traceability from boat or farm to delivery. BAP is the world's most trusted, comprehensive and proven third-party aquaculture certification program.
Just Poké has been certified as an Ocean Friendly Restaurant by the Surfrider Foundation. Ocean Friendly Restaurants make a pledge to use less plastic and take other steps to help protect our ocean, waves, and beaches. Stores are constructed with recycled materials, and all containers and silverware are biodegradable and compostable.
Just Poké is a fast-casual chain founded by Seattle natives Daniel Brawer and Norman Wu in 2016 to serve delicious, fresh poké in a thoughtful way. Just Poké's individually customizable rice or salad-based poke bowls are made on demand, enabling customers to mix their own creations from a selection of over eight proteins, 20+ fresh toppings, combined with in-house developed signature sauces. Just Poké believes in environmentally responsible operations by sourcing line-caught-by-hand tuna and Marine Stewardship Council-certified salmon, with all packaging and silverware biodegradable or compostable. For more information, visit justpoke.com.
About Conscious Hospitality Group
Based in Seattle, Conscious Hospitality Group is a growth equity investor that provides incubation, capital, and connections to grow purpose-driven concepts. CHG evaluates investments based on environmental, social and governance factors as it believes companies that practice responsibility will outperform their competitors. CHG looks for brands that have a unique story driven by purpose and ingrain sustainable practices into every aspect of the business.