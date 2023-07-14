By Just Poke

The brand, backed by Conscious Hospitality Group, will add 8 new openings to its existing 27 locations in the region this year

SEATTLE, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just Poké, a healthy local poké chain in the Pacific Northwest, with restaurants throughout western Washington, has a fast-casual formula that's attracting franchise opportunities and customer love at an equal pace. This summer, Just Poke announced the opening of four new locations, bringing its total number in the region to 27, with plans to open 8 more this year. The newest additions include Downtown Seattle, Mercer Island, Sammamish and West Seattle. Upcoming openings are slated for Covington, Northgate, Richmond BC, Lynnwood, Snohomish, and Microsoft's Campus in Redmond, – all in the greater Seattle area.


