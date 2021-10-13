Justice Clarence Thomas Bestselling Memoir "My Grandfather's Son" Released as Audiobook and on Kindle By My Grandfather’s Son Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice Clarence Thomas gives listeners and readers a glimpse into his astonishing journey from poverty in Pinpoint, Georgia to the United States Supreme Court in his New York Times bestselling memoir "My Grandfather's Son" now just released as an Audiobook and on Kindle. This inspirational memoir reflects the ultimate American journey, as Justice Thomas recounts his life journey, touching on the adversity he experienced early in life, through rebellion as a college student, a return to faith and a law career that led to his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. The new audio book offers readers to hear the usually silent Justice reading his memoir directly. Praise for Justice Thomas' "My Grandfather's Son":Mark Paoletta, former White House lawyer who worked on confirmation: "Justice Thomas' memoirs are a riveting story of a true American hero, whose journey took him from abject poverty in the segregated Deep South to the United States Supreme Court. As Justice Thomas said when he was nominated, 'Only in America.' I am thrilled that new readers, young and old, will hear Justice Thomas tell his inspiring story, now available for the first time in these new formats." Carrie Severino, former Justice Thomas Supreme Court clerk: "My Grandfather's Son was published the year I clerked for Justice Thomas, and I remember how amazing it was to hear his voice telling those stories. I'm thrilled that his inspiring personal story will now be even more broadly available. This is a must-read American Dream story about how a young boy, abandoned by his father and raised in poverty, reached highest levels of his profession and became the intellectual leader of the Supreme Court." View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/justice-clarence-thomas-bestselling-memoir-my-grandfathers-son-released-as-audiobook-and-on-kindle-301399692.htmlSOURCE My Grandfather's Son 