Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Isaac's day job is to feed, walk, wash, exercise, and care for approximately 150 calves in the cattle operation and Vickland Show Cattle in Colorado, but he also advocates for agriculture on his social media platforms.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isaac McFarland wears a lot of hats. He is a cattle showman, entrepreneur, and an advocate of the agricultural industry. Isaac's day job is to feed, walk, wash, exercise, and care for approximately 150 calves in the cattle operation and Vickland Show Cattle in Colorado, but he also advocates for agriculture on his social media platforms.


Tags