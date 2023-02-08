K2 Skis, the original American Ski and Snowboard brand, taps into its legacy partnership with BOA® to introduce a new fit technology to alpine ski boots. The K2 Recon and Anthem BOA boots debut the BOA H+i1 system, providing skiers unprecedented precisi...

 By K2, BOA Fit System

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Skis, the original American Ski and Snowboard brand, taps into its legacy partnership with BOA® to introduce a new fit technology to alpine ski boots. The K2 Recon and Anthem BOA boots debut the BOA H+i1 system, providing skiers unprecedented precision fit and performance.

"K2 and BOA have an incredible partnership spanning more than two decades. We collaborated to introduce BOA to snowboard boots and have worked tirelessly to enhance boot fit across the snowsports industry ever since. Teaming up to pioneer BOA in alpine ski boots was a multi-year effort. This innovation has the potential to redefine future ski boot fit and performance," said Tom Johnson, Director of Marketing, K2 Sports. 


