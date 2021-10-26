Kaspien Appoints David Sayyed as New Vice President of Brand Growth By Kaspien Holdings Inc. Oct 26, 2021 Oct 26, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kaspien Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kaspien Holdings Inc.) By Kaspien Holdings Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, today announced the appointment of David "Dave" Sayyed as its new Vice President of Brand Growth. In this newly created role, Sayyed will leverage his expertise in strategic brand growth and developing frameworks to strengthen Kaspien's brand portfolio of existing partner relationships as well as enhance the current services and offerings for customers.Sayyed brings over 15 years of experience in brand and account management in e-commerce, including serving in enterprise-level account management roles at Amazon, Coca-Cola, and Nestlé Purina. The VP of Brand Growth position will have direct reporting responsibilities to Chief Operating Officer Mitchell Bailey and work closely with the executive team on other strategic initiatives. "Dave is an experienced industry veteran with a strong track record in the nascent but growing software and services for e-commerce space, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Kaspien family," said Company CEO Kunal Chopra. "Customer trust in our brand is a top priority, and we believe our ability to drive the future growth of our brands, as well as our own, requires total commitment in this area. Dave brings with him a demonstrated ability to build and grow brands for leading blue chip organizations, and we look forward to leveraging his insights as we work to scale the business to new heights."Sayyed commented, "As a team that is innovating in a previously undefined space, we have a significant opportunity to shape the e-commerce services industry with new products and services as well as by supporting and growing our portfolio of global brands. Kaspien's efforts are more than simply optimizing an e-commerce brand; we're also laying down the infrastructure to allow brand leaders to focus on what they do best: building new companies and products. I'm excited to join an organization that plays such a vital role in helping to unlock the abilities of brand leaders."Sayyed holds an MBA from the Kellog School of Management at Northwestern University, a JD in Corporate Law from the Pritzker School of Law at Northwestern University, and a BA from the University of Southern California.About KaspienKaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick-and-mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com.Company ContactMatthew BoardmanB2B Marketing ManagerMatthewB@kaspien.comMedia Contact Gateway GroupJordan Schmidt949-574-3860KSPN@gatewayir.comInvestor Relations ContactGateway Investor RelationsMatt Glover and Tom Colton949-574-3860KSPN@gatewayir.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspien-appoints-david-sayyed-as-new-vice-president-of-brand-growth-301408412.htmlSOURCE Kaspien Holdings Inc. 