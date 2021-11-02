Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra to Lead Discussion on Marketplace & Direct Website Strategies at Retail Innovation Conference on November 16, 2021 By Kaspien Holdings Inc. Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kaspien Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kaspien Holdings Inc.) By Kaspien Holdings Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, today announced Company CEO Kunal Chopra will be hosting a panel discussion at the Retail Innovation Conference, which is being held virtually on November 16-17, 2021. Panel participants will also feature leadership from Boogie Board and Strider Sports International Inc.The Retail Innovation Conference is powered by Retail Touchpoints, an online publishing network for retail executives with content centered around optimizing the omnichannel customer experience. The event brings together thousands of industry peers for tactical sessions, candid discussions, and seminars surrounding the latest tech and trends. Keynote speakers include some of retail's most trusted voices from esteemed industry veterans and innovators. Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra will serve as moderator for a breakout panel entitled, "Mastering the Marketplace Mix: Sell on Other Marketplaces, Create Your Own or Both?" He'll be joined by Strider COO, Dona Nesselhuf; Strider Director of Global Ecommerce, Jessica Kading; and Director of Marketing at Kent Displays, makers of Boogie Board, Katelyn Stiver. Founded in 2007, Strider has grown into a global brand with a presence in over 75 countries. Boogie Board launched in 2009, and now sells in online and in major brick-and-mortar retailers around the world.Using Strider and Boogie Board as examples, their conversation will unpack the various ways in which brands can balance their marketplace and direct website strategies, particularly in the wake of a global pandemic. By exploring the pros and cons of various paths to e-commerce expansion, the session will provide strategic insights for how to get the most value out of each channel individually and cumulatively.Presentation information:Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)Topic: Mastering the Marketplace Mix: Sell on Other Marketplaces, Create Your Own or Both?Panel: Additional information can be found hereAbout KaspienKaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick-and-mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com.About Retail Innovation Retail TouchPoints (RTP) is an online publishing network for retail executives, offering content focused on optimizing the customer experience across all channels. RTP provides an array of editorial opportunities and content designed to guide retail companies in their quest for long-term success. Focusing on the importance of thinking innovatively in a new media climate, we provide optimal vehicles to share industry insights and announcements, such as digital newsletters, video and audio podcasts.Company ContactMatthew Boardman B2B Marketing ManagerMatthewB@kaspien.comMedia ContactGateway GroupJordan Schmidt949-574-3860 jordan@gatewayir.comInvestor Relations ContactGateway Investor RelationsMatt Glover and Tom Colton949-574-3860KSPN@gatewayir.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspien-ceo-kunal-chopra-to-lead-discussion-on-marketplace--direct-website-strategies-at-retail-innovation-conference-on-november-16-2021-301413704.htmlSOURCE Kaspien Holdings Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campusOct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter boxOct. 29 blotter: Vehicles not stopping for pedestriansEllensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this year Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter