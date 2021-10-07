Kaspien Earns Second Consecutive 'Best Places to Work Inland Northwest' Honor By Kaspien Holdings Inc. Oct 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kaspien Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kaspien Holdings Inc.) By Kaspien Holdings Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, was recently named as one of the 2021 "Best Places to Work Inland Northwest." This is the Company's fourth appearance on the list, having previously been recognized in 2016, 2018 and 2020.First created by the Journal of Business and Best Companies Group in 2016, the 2021 "Best Places to Work Inland Northwest" survey and awards program identifies, recognizes, and honors the 35-40 best employers in the Inland Northwest. Scored over a two-part process that includes both an external company review and an internal employee survey, the Best Companies Group selected the companies that they felt most benefit the region's economy, workforce, and businesses. Kaspien continually seeks to provide employees opportunities for professional growth and development, even within the context of a work-from-home environment. Company-wide efforts to engage employees include monthly lunch and learn events showcasing in-house experts with valuable professional and industry insights, a program which was adjusted to a virtual format in 2020. Kaspien also fosters meaningful connection to the local community. For example, their Charitable Contribution and Giving Committee strives to give back to Spokane in exciting and timely ways. Additionally, Kaspien prioritizes space and time for creativity, participation, and fun through regular events such as last year's online scavenger hunt. Those opportunities, as well as Kaspien's overall commitment to work-life balance and unity, foster rapport and encourage camaraderie among team members."Our services and products are only as good as the team building them," said Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra. "We believe we've built an organization and culture which values the whole individual and encourages meaningful contribution toward a shared goal. We're thankful to be consecutively named an IWN Best Place to Work and see this achievement as a charge to continue to develop and evolve our human-forward ethos in the future."The list-making companies were honored at the Spokane Convention Center with a celebration awards ceremony on October 6, 2021. The rankings will be published in the October 7, 2021 issue of the Journal of Business.For more information on the Best Places to Work Inland Northwest program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkINW.com.About KaspienKaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick-and-mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com.Company ContactMatthew BoardmanContent Marketing ManagerMatthewB@kaspien.comMedia Contact Gateway GroupJordan Schmidt(949) 574-3860 Jordan@gatewayir.comInvestor Relations ContactGateway Investor RelationsMatt Glover and Tom Colton(949) 574-3860KSPN@gatewayir.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspien-earns-second-consecutive-best-places-to-work-inland-northwest-honor-301394998.htmlSOURCE Kaspien Holdings Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Kaspien Company Commerce Economics Marketing Investor Employee Best Places To Work Inland Northwest Platform Relation Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopHuman remains found near Stampede PassLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in communityNajar, Cle Elum-Roslyn football high-step past Granger on Homecoming Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter