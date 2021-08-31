Kaspien Holdings Inc. Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET By Kaspien Holdings Inc. Aug 31, 2021 Aug 31, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kaspien Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kaspien Holdings Inc.) By Kaspien Holdings Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, September 14 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.Kaspien management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period. Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)U.S. dial-in: 844-602-0380International dial-in: 862-298-0970Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Kaspien's website.A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 28, 2021.Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010International replay number: 919-882-2331Replay ID: 42618 About KaspienKaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ:KSPN) is a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick and mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com. Company ContactEd SapienzaChief Financial Officer509-202-4261esapienza@kaspien.comInvestor Relations ContactGateway Investor RelationsMatt Glover and Tom Colton949-574-3860KSPN@gatewayir.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspien-holdings-inc-sets-fiscal-second-quarter-2021-earnings-call-for-tuesday-september-14-2021-at-430-pm-et-301365625.htmlSOURCE Kaspien Holdings Inc.  