...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Recent rains and mountain snowmelt have resulted in rises
along the Yakima River. This has resulted in minor flooding in
some areas along the river.
* WHERE...A small portion of Kittitas County northwest of Cle Elum.
Specifically the Elk Meadows subdivision along the Yakima River.
* WHEN...Until 145 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 144 PM PDT, the public reported flooding in the advisory
area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the Elk Meadows subdivision and otherwise rural areas of
Northwestern Kittitas County
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
SPOKANE, Wash., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Kaspien will issue a press release including its financial results and business outlook as well as additional corporate updates. The Company also plans to file its quarterly SEC Form 10-Q on the same day. The release and filing will be made available via the Investor Relations section of Kaspien's website.
For questions or additional information, please contact Kaspien's investor relations team at KSPN@gatewayir.com or (949) 574-3860.
About Kaspien
Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading, global e-commerce accelerator that deploys AI-driven software and end-to-end services to optimize and grow brands on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent more than a decade developing a marketplace growth platform of proprietary technologies that maximize supply chain resilience, optimize marketing, strengthen brand control, and provide predictive analytics. Serving a variety of brands, distributors, agencies and FBA aggregators, Kaspien accelerates growth by tailoring an extensive suite of seller services to its partners' dynamic e-commerce needs. The Company has a long track record of success, having served over 4,000 brands in 20 countries. Kaspien's mastery of the e-commerce space and commitment to rapid innovation has earned the trust of many leading brands. For more information, visit kaspien.com.