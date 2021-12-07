Kaspien Partners with Belly Bandit as New U.S. Amazon Agency to Support Launch of New Product Line By Kaspien Holdings Inc., Belly Bandit Dec 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kaspien Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kaspien Holdings Inc.) By Kaspien Holdings Inc., Belly Bandit Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, today announced its partnership with retail company Belly Bandit to launch "Shop Proof," a new product line of maternity and postpartum apparel. Belly Bandit engaged Kaspien as its primary Amazon seller services agency to support the brand's growth, new product launches, and drive continued success on the Amazon marketplace.As Belly Bandit's retained seller services agency, Kaspien's primary objective will be driving sales growth for Belly Bandit's existing products and providing expert strategy, infrastructure, and management to sustainably and securely grow the brand on Amazon. The partnership, which encompasses U.S. Amazon sales and marketing, will mark the second time Belly Bandit and Kaspien have worked together. The Company served as the brand's third-party retailer from April 2015 until May 2020, when Belly Bandit opted to create and sell through its own seller account. Belly Bandit reengaged Kaspien as their seller services agency to tap into the Company's operational expertise and proven track record, while retaining maximum control of their representation and margins on the marketplace. "This partnership offers representation of a new product vertical for Kaspien and logistics solutions, marketing support, and brand visibility for Belly Bandit," said Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra. "Their product and brand story aligns with our expertise and services, and our capabilities are a natural fit for their needs. Kaspien is ready to support and enable Belly Bandit to hit their ambitious goals for this holiday season, and ongoing 2022 objectives." Kaspien will assist in the launch of Shop Proof via the Company's Agency model, providing an array of services such as appropriating inventory levels, preparing competitor audits and market analyses, creating marketing assets and strategy, and managing and executing brand and product marketing campaigns.About KaspienKaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading-edge global e-commerce growth platform that helps brands sell more effectively online. The Company deploys AI-driven software and end-to-end services to optimize and expand brands' presence on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent more than a decade developing proprietary technologies for supply chain resilience, marketing, brand control, and predictive analytics. Serving thousands of brands, distributors, agencies, and FBA aggregators, Kaspien accelerates growth by tailoring its extensive suite of seller services to partners' dynamic e-commerce needs. The Company has a long track record of success in its mission to become number one in GMV for marketplace services. Kaspien's mastery of the e-commerce space and commitment to rapid innovation has earned the trust of partners such as 3M, Funko, Strider Bikes, and UNFI. For more information, visit kaspien.com.About Retail Innovation Retail TouchPoints (RTP) is an online publishing network for retail executives, offering content focused on optimizing the customer experience across all channels. RTP provides an array of editorial opportunities and content designed to guide retail companies in their quest for long-term success. Focusing on the importance of thinking innovatively in a new media climate, we provide optimal vehicles to share industry insights and announcements, such as digital newsletters, video and audio podcasts.Company Contact Matthew BoardmanB2B Marketing ManagerMatthewB@kaspien.comMedia Contact Gateway GroupRyan Deloney949-574-3860 Ryan@gatewayir.comInvestor Relations ContactGateway Investor RelationsMatt Glover and Tom Colton949-574-3860KSPN@gatewayir.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspien-partners-with-belly-bandit-as-new-us-amazon-agency-to-support-launch-of-new-product-line-301438915.htmlSOURCE Kaspien Holdings Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Send off for JoelLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Ellensburg girls’ basketball whips past WenatcheeCouncilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolOwner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralA present under every tree: Motorcycle club hosts annual toy driveDec. 3 blotter: Spree of vehicle prowls Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter