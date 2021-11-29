Kaspien Recognized as one of Seattle Business Magazine's "Washington's 100 Best Places to Work in 2021" By Kaspien Holdings Inc. Nov 29, 2021 Nov 29, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kaspien Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kaspien Holdings Inc.) By Kaspien Holdings Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, was recently named as one of Washington's 100 Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine.This annual program, created by Seattle Business Magazine and its research partner, the Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors the best employers in Washington. In its 32nd year, the list consists of 100 companies in two categories benefiting the area's economy, workforce, and businesses. In addition to the dedicated efforts to identify and recognize the state's best employers, the Seattle Business Magazine uses the list to provide organizations with valuable, anonymous employee feedback. "I'm proud of the entire Kaspien team and how we've come together to support one another and drive our organization toward its goals – despite the challenges of the last year," said Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra. "We have intentionally built an organization which values the whole person. Due in large part to our team's dedication, ingenuity, and trust in one another, Kaspien has withstood global industry headwinds while also driving exciting development and achievements."To foster continued confidence and a sense of community in team members, Kaspien implemented company-wide efforts to increase professional growth and development opportunities. The company enrolled in LinkedIn Learning for all employees, runs virtual lunch and learn events featuring internal and external speakers, and initiatives by the Charitable Contribution and Giving Committee offer meaningful ways for employees to engage with the larger community. Beyond that, an abiding dedication to work-life balance and spaces for creativity defines the ethos of Kaspien.To be considered for participation in the award, companies had to have a facility in Washington state, have at least 15 employees working in the eligible counties, and be in business for a minimum of one year. Companies across Washington entered the two-part survey process to determine "Washington's 100 Best Companies to Work For." The first evaluation focuses on each nominated Company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second evaluation consists of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, with the combined scores determining the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group manages the overall registration and survey process in Washington, analyzing the data and determining the final rankings. Companies will be recognized in the November-December issue of Seattle Business Magazine.For more information on the "Washington's 100 Best companies to Work For" program, visit www.SBMBestCompaniesWA.comAbout KaspienKaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick-and-mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com. 