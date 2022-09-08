...BREEZY AND DRY CONDITIONS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, AND
WA695...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon west of Arlington and Condon, 690 Kittitas
Valley west of Ellensburg, 691 Lower Columbia Basin west of
Bickleton and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade
Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Strongest winds will be along and near the Cascade crest.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent with poor
recovery expected Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Kathy Parker's new book "The Gift of You" is a poetic journey that shows adopted and all children how loved they are by their parents
Recent Release "The Gift of You" from Page Publishing author Kathy Parker expresses to children what a gift they are to their family.
EDGEWOOD, Wash., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kathy Parker, who was adopted as a child and later adopted a child of her own, has completed her new book "The Gift of You": an inspiring work that touches on the unique qualities children possess that bring so much love into the world.
Parker writes, "Remember each day you're special. Our love is over the moon. We feel so fortunate.
To have you in our cocoon.... So thankful for our family, Our dreams came true. We will love you forever.
God gave us the gift of you..."
Published by Page Publishing, Kathy Parker's beautifully illustrated work is dedicated to the author's daughter and all adopted children.
Kathy Parker was adopted at the age of three by amazing parents who also adopted her two brothers. She taught school for thirty years and has a special love for children. She always wanted to adopt a child, and that dream came true with her daughter. Parker hopes to spread the joy that adoption has brought to her life to others, especially children, with this book.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful book can purchase "The Gift of You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
