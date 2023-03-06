KD Hall, Founder of the KD Hall Foundation and KD Hall Communications, accepts a new position with King County Library System (KCLS) as Director of Communications and Marketing for the executive team.

KD Hall, Founder of the KD Hall Foundation and KD Hall Communications, accepts a new position with King County Library System (KCLS) as Director of Communications and Marketing for the executive team.

 By KD Hall Communications LLC

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KD Hall, Founder of the KD Hall Foundation and KD Hall Communications, accepts a new position with King County Library System (KCLS) as Director of Communications and Marketing for the executive team. Hall joins KCLS with 20 years of marketing, communications, and storytelling experience. Additionally, she brings 16 years of leadership and ten years of facilitating adult education to the nation's best library system.


Tags