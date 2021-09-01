KD Hall Communications Expands Nationwide, Opening Second Headquarters In Jacksonville, Fla. By KD Hall Communications LLC Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “I am thrilled to grow our business to provide strategic consulting, film making and communication services across the nation,” said KD Hall, the Principal Consultant and CEO for KD Hall Communications. “Year-over-year growth has always been the goal and, in 2021, we are truly seeing the fruits of our labor. We are excited to expand and help organizations across the country tell their stories. We are an old-school millennial business taking center stage.” Photo by Emazing Photography By KD Hall Communications LLC Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending the past eight years providing world class customer service to clients in the Pacific Northwest, KD Hall Communications is expanding its reach. The organization will now work with clients from coast-to-coast after opening a second headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla. KD Hall Communications, an old-school millennial business taking center stage expanding across the country. KD Hall Communications will remain a constant in the Pacific Northwest, with a headquarters for both the KD Hall Communications and the KD Hall Foundation operating in the greater Seattle area. "I am thrilled to grow our business to provide strategic consulting, film making and communication services across the nation," said KD Hall, the Principal Consultant and CEO for KD Hall Communications. "Year-over-year growth has always been the goal and, in 2021, we are truly seeing the fruits of our labor. We are excited to expand and help organizations across the country tell their stories. We are an old-school millennial business taking center stage." In addition to expanding its award-winning communications business, the Girls on the Rise program will also open a chapter in Jacksonville, in addition to the nationwide expansion of the award-winning College Ambassador Program to partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Over the past year, KD Hall has been named to a pair of 40-under-40 lists (Puget Sound Business Journal and South Sound Business), while earning a Northwest Regional Emmy nomination and a series of other awards that highlight KD Hall Communications' ability to generate positive results for their clients. With an expert team of storytellers, Hall plans to focus on making more films and storytelling in Florida and nationwide. KD Hall Communications is becoming a preeminent storytelling outlet, counted on by corporate CEOs and non-profits to navigate strategic communications, PR and storytelling. KD Hall Communications' specialty is creating short films and documentaries that help CEOs expertly share their organization's story. The business also produces corporate events and capacity building conversations and is expanding its offerings to include human resources advising and coaching. Join KD Hall Communications as the business surges across the nation. For more information on our services, visit kdhall.com or email: kela@kdhall.com.Media Contact: KD Hall206.966.2198kela@kdhall.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kd-hall-communications-expands-nationwide-opening-second-headquarters-in-jacksonville-fla-301367953.htmlSOURCE KD Hall Communications LLC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Regional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtCounty health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19Kittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsLetter: Concerned with lesson Kittitas schools teaching students Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter