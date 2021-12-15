Keep Christmas Local and Transform Communities By Visit With Santa Dec 15, 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Santa waiting to greet your family @ VisitWithSanta.com By Visit With Santa www.VisitWithSanta.com (PRNewsfoto/Visit With Santa) By Visit With Santa Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remember mom and pop shops? That corner grocery where you pedaled your bike to buy bubble-gum - where you knew the mom and pop and uncles and cousins who ran it, and they knew your folks too. Revisit bygone days by supporting local businesses. Making conscientious choices about holiday purchases has far-reaching positive impacts on our communities, environment and local economies. Shopping locally is environmentally sound and you might get some exercise strolling to nearby shops. Making one weekly trip on foot, instead of driving 5-miles to box stores, reduces driving by 520-miles, saving 24-gallons of gas annually. This is magnified manyfold by fuel and packaging savings on food and goods otherwise shipped from far afield. A national study revealed US counties with thriving local businesses have lower mortality, a slimmer population and less disease. Shopping locally brings both direct and tax dollars, and health home to your community. Once upon a time all shopping was local - trading goods, gab, know-how and courtesies with neighbors. We congregated at our Main street diner or dime store. Local artisans, tradesmen, farmers and pharmacists were the experts we turned to. We got to know our neighbors and they us - allowing purveyors to personalize stock based on our likes and needs, enhancing the unique character, charm and connection of our neighborhoods. As much admired Mr. Rogers said, "...A beautiful day in the neighborhood, a neighborly day in the beautywood!" A small, family business supporting our neighbors near and far, since 2016 - VisitWithSanta.com awakens the magic of Christmas, nurturing enduring belief and childlike wonder by inviting families to enjoy a wholesome, heart-to-heart with Santa Claus. Video visits make wonderful gifts for families, colleagues, clients and kids of all ages. Give a memory to last a lifetime, consider gifting this enchanting experience. Going from Santa's lap to your laptop, tablet or phone is easy, affordable and makes a positive difference in the world. About VisitWithSanta.com VisitWithSanta.com is our family's gift to your family. Our proprietary platform delivers delightful, live, online video chats with the jolly old elf himself from the comfort of home. Afterwards, pay the joy forward by sharing your Keepsake Video with friends and family. Learn more at media@VisitWithSanta.com or follow us on TikTok, Facebook or Instagram.Santa is waiting to greet your family at VisitWithSanta.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keep-christmas-local-and-transform-communities-301443645.htmlSOURCE Visit With Santa Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardDec. 9 blotter: Apple Tracker tracked Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter