Kent Chamber of Commerce’s Trailblazing CEO Zenovia Harris Receives The Larry Gossett 2023 Service Award

 By The Kent Chamber of Commerce

KENT, Wash., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The excitement continues for Zenovia Harris, who took home the Larry Gossett 2023 Service Award. As a recipient of the award, Zenovia was recognized as an individual who has made a significant contribution in the area of racial equity, social justice, and human rights. The award was given by King County in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, whose theme this year was "Truth, Light, and Hope."


