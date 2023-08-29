...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds will push wildfire smoke that
is currently over western and central Oregon into all of
eastern Oregon and extreme southeast Washington. This will
reduce air quality over all areas of eastern OR and extreme
southeast WA through at least this afternoon. The smoke will
be pushed eastward into Idaho tonight with expected
improvement.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Kia America Plugs Into Electrify Expo Seattle, September 9-10
Attendees can see the upcomingall-new, all-electric, three-row EV9 SUV and drive the award-winning Kia EV6, EV6 GT and Niro EV
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Kia America is plugging into Electrify Expo Seattle from September 9-10, at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington, as part of the brand's continued campaign to educate consumers on the ease of EV ownership. Kia will bring its award-winning lineup of EVs to Electrify Expo, where attendees can learn more about the benefits of EV ownership, gain valuable insight into what EV ownership entails and experience electric vehicles first-hand. In Seattle, the Kia EV6 -- winner of the esteemed 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ award, the EV6 GT, which recently captured the 2023 World Performance Car title, and the multi award-winning 2023 Niro EV model will be available for test drives. Electrify Expo Seattle attendees will also be among the first consumers to see the upcoming all-new EV9, Kia's first dedicated three-row EV SUV1.