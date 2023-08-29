Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Attendees can see the upcoming all-new, all-electric, three-row EV9 SUV and drive the award-winning Kia EV6, EV6 GT and Niro EV

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Kia America is plugging into Electrify Expo Seattle from September 9-10, at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington, as part of the brand's continued campaign to educate consumers on the ease of EV ownership. Kia will bring its award-winning lineup of EVs to Electrify Expo, where attendees can learn more about the benefits of EV ownership, gain valuable insight into what EV ownership entails and experience electric vehicles first-hand. In Seattle, the Kia EV6 -- winner of the esteemed 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ award, the EV6 GT, which recently captured the 2023 World Performance Car title, and the multi award-winning 2023 Niro EV model will be available for test drives. Electrify Expo Seattle attendees will also be among the first consumers to see the upcoming all-new EV9, Kia's first dedicated three-row EV SUV1


Tags