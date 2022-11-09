Support Local Journalism


American Association of Kidney Patients Defines High Care Standards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP), the oldest and largest independent kidney patient organization in the U.S., has issued its call for nominations for its 2023 Medal of Excellence Award. The deadline for submissions is November 30, 2022. The AAKP Medal of Excellence Program elevates renal healthcare professionals in seven categories: Transplant Surgeon, Transplant Professional, Physician, Nurse, Social Worker, Dietitian, and Dialysis Technician.


