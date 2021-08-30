Kineta Announces Participation at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference By Kineta, Inc. Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kineta, Inc. By Kineta, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today that the company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place virtually from September 13-15, 2021. Shawn Iadonato, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Kineta will present a corporate overview, that will be viewable online. Members of the management team will also be available for virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the course of the conference. For more information on the conference or to register, visit: HCW Events.Kineta is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next generation immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. We have leveraged our expertise in innate immunity to develop first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Kineta undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. Contact: Jacques Bouchy317657@email4pr.com (206) 378-0400 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kineta-announces-participation-at-hc-wainwright-23rd-annual-global-investment-conference-301364551.htmlSOURCE Kineta, Inc. 