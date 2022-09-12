Kineta: Building next-generation cancer immunotherapies (PRNewsfoto/Kineta, Inc.)

 By Kineta, Inc.

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc. ("Kineta" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held as a hybrid event on September 12-14, 2022. The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously with over 500 company presentations scheduled as live feed or available on-demand.

