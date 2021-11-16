Kineta Presented Compelling Preclinical Data on its New CD27 Antibody Program at the 2021 SITC Annual Meeting By Kineta, Inc. Nov 16, 2021 Nov 16, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kineta, Inc. By Kineta, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today the presentation of preclinical data on the company's new anti-CD27 agonist monoclonal antibody program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Anniversary Annual Meeting, that took place November 10-14, 2021 in Washington D.C. Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta, presented a poster revealing new binding affinity and specificity data on the company's CD27 monoclonal antibody drug candidates as well as potent agonistic activity on cellular and T cell activation assays."We are highly encouraged with the compelling preclinical data demonstrated with Kineta's new CD27 monoclonal antibodies" said Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta. "CD27 is a promising cancer immunotherapy approach that can mobilize new specific tumor antigen specific T cells to drive a potent anti-tumor response with single agent efficacy as well as synergistic effects with other immune checkpoint inhibitors.Kineta has developed a diverse set of anti-CD27 agonist antibodies. They are fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that demonstrate low nanomolar (nM) binding affinity to CD27 in humans. In preclinical studies, Kineta's selected lead anti-CD27 agonist mAbs induce T cell proliferation and secretion of cytokines involved in T cell priming and recruitment, demonstrating the ability to potentiate new anti-tumor responses. Kineta is in the final stage of lead selection and plans to nominate a clinical candidate in Q1-Q2 2022. Key results from the SITC poster presentation:147 fully human anti-CD27 monoclonal antibodies with unique sequences were generatedAnti-CD27 agonist assay showed strong agonist activity for 8 pre-selected anti-CD27 antibodiesHuman T cell activation assay data for 5 mAbs showed increased proliferation and cytokine secretionFurther in vitro and in vivo developments are on-going to select our lead anti-CD27 agonist antibodyPresentation Details:Title: A promising cancer immunotherapy target: Novel agonistic human antibodies against the human T-cell costimulatory receptor CD27Date Presented: November 12-13, 2021Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, PhDPoster: Click on the link below to view the poster:CD27 Publications - Poster Presentation at SITC 2021 Kineta is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next generation immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. We have leveraged our expertise in innate immunity to develop first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Kineta undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

Contact:
Jacques Bouchy
323895@email4pr.com
(206) 378-0400

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kineta-presented-compelling-preclinical-data-on-its-new-cd27-antibody-program-at-the-2021-sitc-annual-meeting-301425472.html

SOURCE Kineta, Inc. 