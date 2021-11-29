Kineta Presents Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Design of KVA12.1 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting By Kineta, Inc. Nov 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kineta, Inc. By Kineta, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today a presentation describing the Phase 1/2 trial design supporting KVA12.1 for the potential treatment of difficult-to-treat solid tumors at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Anniversary Annual Meeting. Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta, presented a poster outlining the first-in-human clinical trial design KVA 12.1, a novel fully human anti-VISTA antibody, in monotherapy and in combination with an anti-PD1 antibody. "Our fully human anti-VISTA antibody, KVA12.1, which binds to a unique epitope has been optimized to reduce the potential risks of severe inflammation. It demonstrates excellent clinical characteristics including an extended pharmacokinetic (PK) profile," said Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta. "We are encouraged by the exceptional preclinical results of KVA12.1 and are eager to enter the clinic with KVA12.1 in the third quarter of 2022."The Phase 1/2 study will be a multicenter, open label, dose escalation and dose expansion study of intravenous infusion of KVA12.1 as a monotherapy and in combination with a fixed dose of an anti-PD1 antibody in patients with advanced refractory or metastatic solid tumors. Study objectives detailed from the SITC poster presentation:Primary objective: Evaluate the safety, tolerability, Dose Limiting Toxicity (DLT), Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) and Identify the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) of VISTA-Mab when administered alone and in combination with an anti-PD1 antibody.Secondary objectives: Further describe i) the PK of KVA12.1; ii) VISTA-Receptor Occupancy; and iii) the anti-tumor activity of KVA12.1 (alone and in combination).Presentation Details:Title: KVA 12.1 a novel fully human anti-VISTA antibody clinical trial design in monotherapy and in combination with an anti-PD1 antibody Date Presented: November 12-13, 2021Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, PhDPoster: Click on the link below to view the poster:VISTA Publications - Poster Presentation at SITC 2021KVA12.1 is a fully human, optimized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that was designed to bind to VISTA through a unique epitope. KVA12.1 drives strong antitumor immune cell activation:Increases inflammatory monocyte differentiation and activationIncreases HLA-dependent T cell activationReduces MDSC-mediated T cell suppression In preclinical models, KVA12.1 demonstrates strong single agent efficacy in poorly immunogenic "cold tumors" and complementary efficacy when dosed in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) like PD-1 or CTLA-4. It is well-tolerated with no change in IL6 or TNFα levels, which are responsible for cytokine release syndrome (CRS), in toxicology studies. KVA12.1 is being developed as an intravenous infusion.KVA12.1 may be an effective immunotherapy for many types of cancer patients including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal (CRC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and ovarian (OC) cancers.Kineta is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next generation immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. We have leveraged our expertise in innate immunity to develop first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Kineta undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.Contact:Jacques Bouchy324618@email4pr.com (206) 378-0400 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kineta-presents-phase-12-clinical-trial-design-of-kva12-1-at-the-society-for-immunotherapy-of-cancer-sitc-36th-annual-meeting-301432419.htmlSOURCE Kineta, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Pk Of Kva12.1 Medicine Immunology Pharmacology Oncology Anatomy Antibody Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer Biotechnology Design Kineta Inc Immunotherapy Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellSearch continues for missing Mississippi manDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayDeath notice: Kate DavisNov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it backMissing Spokane Valley woman found on Blewett PassEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brick & Mortar Real Estate ready to get to work Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter