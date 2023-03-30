IMLS and KCLS logo

IMLS and KCLS logo

 By King County Library System, Institute of Museum and Library Services

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced today that the King County Library System (KCLS) is among 30 finalists for the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. KCLS is the only institution in Washington to be selected as a finalist for this award.


Tags