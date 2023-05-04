FROG Products for sanitizing pools and hot tubs

FROG Products for sanitizing pools and hot tubs

 By King Technology

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MINNEAPOLIS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Technology: frogproducts.com

EPA registered products must comply with stringent labeling requirements. All products must include an EPA Registration Number, an EPA Establishment Number, Active Ingredient Statement, Directions for Use and Storage and Disposal Statements.


Tags