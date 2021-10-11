KitoTech Medical Announces Dr. John Canady Has Joined as Its Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board By KitoTech Medical, Inc. Oct 11, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical, manufacturer of microMend® Wound Closure Products, announces today that John Canady, MD, DSc, has joined KitoTech as Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Canady is a leading plastic surgeon who previously held the position of President of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Most recently, he was Vice President of Medical Affairs at Johnson & Johnson for over a decade. In this position, he led several scientific and medical advisory groups and was responsible for a number of surgical products. Prior to J&J, Dr. Canady was on the faculty at the University of Iowa in the Departments of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Head and Neck Surgery, and Orthopedic Surgery for over 20 years. Dr. Canady is an expert in the areas of wound closure, wound healing, and cosmesis."I am excited to have the opportunity to provide scientific and clinical guidance in the development of microMend," said Dr. Canady. "The product has a number of unique features that provide what is needed for optimal wound closure in terms of its useability, clinical results, and economics. I look forward to working with Dr. Berenson and other members of the KitoTech team as they commercialize the current portfolio of microMend products and continue to develop new and innovative devices that improve wound closure for both physicians and patients."Ron Berenson, MD, President and CEO, stated: "Dr. Canady is a leading plastic surgeon, who has a strong background in both the science and clinical aspects of wound closure and healing as well as cosmesis. He will provide us with essential input as we introduce microMend into new specialties and continue our product development efforts. His tenure at J&J is important as it will help provide insight from a medical expert with a commercial perspective. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with him to provide a better standard of care for patients needing wound closure." About KitoTech Medical and microMendKitoTech Medical is a medical device company that has developed and commercialized microMend, a patented wound closure product, which consists of an array of miniature stainless steel staples (Microstaples) attached to an adhesive backing that combines the holding strength of a suture with the simplicity of applying a bandage. It is designed to provide medical personnel with a cost-effective, time saving and easy-to-use option for closing lacerations, skin tears, surgical incisions, and other wounds. microMend's consumer products make it possible for people to painlessly close lacerations without the inconvenience and costs associated with ER and Urgent Care Clinic visits. Additional product and company information can be found online at http://www.micromendskinclosure.com.Media Contact Ronald Berenson, MD, KitoTech Medical, Inc., +1 877-420-1502, info@kitotechmedical.comFacebook SOURCE KitoTech Medical, Inc. Tags Prnewswire John Canady Dr. Product Commerce Medicine Economics Ron Berenson Kitotech Medical Inc. Laceration Kitotech Medical 