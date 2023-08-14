Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Larry Hayes, a senior executive in the medical device industry with a strong background in wound closure products, joined KitoTech as its Chief Executive Officer.

SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical, manufacturer of microMend® and microMend® PRO Wound Closure Products, announces today that Larry Hayes has joined the company as its President and CEO. He brings over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry most of which was at the senior executive level. He has helped build several successful companies and introduced many innovative surgical products including wound closure products onto the market. Most recently, Larry served as VP of International Sales and Marketing at Intocare and EziSurg, two companies with innovative surgical stapler products which he launched onto the market. He started his career at W.L. Gore and rose to VP of Sales where he sold many types of sutures. With the hiring of Larry, Dr. Ron Berenson has moved to the position of Executive Chairman where he will continue to play an active role in KitoTech.


Tags