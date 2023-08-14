...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103
to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are forecast this
afternoon with widespread temperatures exceeding 100 degrees for
most of the lower elevations. Confidence is still very high in
exceeding 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures
in the mid 60s to 70s will provide very limited overnight
relief.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
KitoTech Medical Announces Larry Hayes Has Joined the Company as President and Chief Executive Officer
Larry Hayes, a senior executive in the medical device industry with a strong background in wound closure products, joined KitoTech as its Chief Executive Officer.
SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical, manufacturer of microMend® and microMend® PRO Wound Closure Products, announces today that Larry Hayes has joined the company as its President and CEO. He brings over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry most of which was at the senior executive level. He has helped build several successful companies and introduced many innovative surgical products including wound closure products onto the market. Most recently, Larry served as VP of International Sales and Marketing at Intocare and EziSurg, two companies with innovative surgical stapler products which he launched onto the market. He started his career at W.L. Gore and rose to VP of Sales where he sold many types of sutures. With the hiring of Larry, Dr. Ron Berenson has moved to the position of Executive Chairman where he will continue to play an active role in KitoTech.