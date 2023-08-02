...RED FLAG WARNINGS ARE NOW IN EFFECT FOR ALL PREVIOUS WATCH AND
WARNING AREAS...
.Gusty winds and low humidity will be observed in the Kittitas
Valley area this afternoon and evening, and a Red Flag Warning is
in effect. Thunderstorms producing abundant lightning over
portions of central and northeast Oregon on Thursday and Friday
has become more certain, and the Fire Weather Watches there have
been upgraded to Red Flag Warnings.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE WA690...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS...Fires that develop will spread rapidly where strong
winds occur. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
KitoTech Medical Inc. Announces Publication of Clinical Results of Laceration Repair Study in The Emergency Medical Journal
KitoTech Medical announces the results of a clinical study using microMend® PRO to close lacerations reported in the leading publication, Emergency Medical Journal. The study was conducted at Lifespan Health System that treats large numbers of lacerations in their Emergency Rooms. It demonstrated outstanding results in using microMend PRO to treat lacerations at Brown University and another Lifespan hospital.
SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the clinical study, lacerations in 31 patients were closed with microMend PRO. Ninety percent or more of healthcare providers reported good to excellent outcomes in all measured parameters including ease of use, speed, and overall assessment. The product was reported to be virtually painless by patients. Cosmetic results were measured in the study and documented to be superior to results using other wound closure products that have been reported in the literature.