KitoTech Medical announces the results of a clinical study using microMend® PRO to close lacerations reported in the leading publication, Emergency Medical Journal. The study was conducted at Lifespan Health System that treats large numbers of lacerations in their Emergency Rooms. It demonstrated outstanding results in using microMend PRO to treat lacerations at Brown University and another Lifespan hospital.

SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the clinical study, lacerations in 31 patients were closed with microMend PRO. Ninety percent or more of healthcare providers reported good to excellent outcomes in all measured parameters including ease of use, speed, and overall assessment. The product was reported to be virtually painless by patients. Cosmetic results were measured in the study and documented to be superior to results using other wound closure products that have been reported in the literature.


