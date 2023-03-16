Support Local Journalism


KitoTech Medical introduces new microMend® 2-in-1 Wound Repair Kit to consumers that includes its microMend® wound closure device and a hemostatic dressing to stop bleeding. Products can be used separately or together.

SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical has introduced a new product to consumers, microMend® 2-in-1 Wound Repair Kit, that combines its microMend® wound closure device with Beeken Biomedical's hemostatic dressing, NuStat®, to stop bleeding. Both microMend and NuStat products are widely used by physicians and hospitals to treat wounds.


