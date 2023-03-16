KitoTech Medical introduces new microMend® 2-in-1 Wound Repair Kit to consumers that includes its microMend® wound closure device and a hemostatic dressing to stop bleeding. Products can be used separately or together.
SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical has introduced a new product to consumers, microMend® 2-in-1 Wound Repair Kit, that combines its microMend® wound closure device with Beeken Biomedical's hemostatic dressing, NuStat®, to stop bleeding. Both microMend and NuStat products are widely used by physicians and hospitals to treat wounds.
The 2-in-1 Wound Repair Kit represents the first expansion of KitoTech's product line beyond wound closure and addresses the two most critical issues in wound repair – stopping the bleeding and closing the wound. It is a convenient and cost-effective all-in-one solution for consumers to repair a broad range of wounds, including serious cuts, lacerations, and skin tears, and to avoid the expense and inconvenience of ER visits.
"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Beeken Biomedical to provide a kit that includes one of the leading products to stop bleeding, NuStat®, with our microMend® wound closure device," said Ron Berenson, MD, President and CEO. "The combination provides one of the few kits on the market that contain the advanced medical grade products required to repair serious, and it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide comprehensive solutions for wound treatment."
About microMend®
microMend and microMend PRO products comprise an array of miniature staples (Microstaples) attached to an adhesive backing that combines the holding strength of a suture with the simplicity of applying a bandage. microMend PRO provides medical personnel with a cost-effective, time saving and easy-to-use option for closing lacerations, surgical incisions, and other wounds. microMend's line of consumer products makes it possible for individuals to close lacerations at home, in the outdoors or elsewhere without the inconvenience and costs associated with ER and Urgent Care Clinic visits.
About KitoTech Medical
KitoTech Medical is a medical device company spun out of the University of Washington that is using its patented Microstaple Technology platform to develop and commercialize products for wound closure and wound care. Additional product and company information can be found online at http://www.micromendskinclosure.com.
About Beeken Biomedical
Beeken Biomedical, the developer of NuStat®, is a medical device company dedicated to the advancement of bleeding control. Its innovative Hemafiber® Technology enables civilians, first responders and healthcare providers to rapidly control bleeding to improve patient outcomes for blood loss. Find additional product and company information online at http://www.beekenbiomedical.com.