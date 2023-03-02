Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


KitoTech Medical has formed a partnership with Synergy Corporation to commercialize its microMend® and microMend® PRO wound closure products in 27 countries around the world.

SEATTLE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical has formed a partnership and signed an exclusive agreement with Synergy Corporation, a leading worldwide distributor of healthcare products, to commercialize its medical and consumer wound closure products, microMend® and microMend® PRO, respectively. The products will be sold in 27 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe which represent 25% of the world's wound closure procedures.


Tags