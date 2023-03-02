KitoTech Medical has formed a partnership with Synergy Corporation to commercialize its microMend® and microMend® PRO wound closure products in 27 countries around the world.
SEATTLE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical has formed a partnership and signed an exclusive agreement with Synergy Corporation, a leading worldwide distributor of healthcare products, to commercialize its medical and consumer wound closure products, microMend® and microMend® PRO, respectively. The products will be sold in 27 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe which represent 25% of the world's wound closure procedures.
"KitoTech selected Synergy as our international distributor given their proven track record for marketing and selling premium healthcare products including several used to treat wounds," said Ron Berenson, KitoTech's President and CEO. "We believe this partnership will create a significant commercial opportunity for microMend and microMend PRO and look forward to working with Synergy to expand the market for our products worldwide."
"We value the synergies between our company and KitoTech Medical to bring quality healthcare to the developing world," stated Abhijeet Chaturvedi, Managing Director of Synergy Corporation.
About microMend®
microMend and microMend PRO products comprise an array of miniature staples (Microstaples) attached to an adhesive backing that combines the holding strength of a suture with the simplicity of applying a bandage. They provide medical personnel with a cost-effective, time saving and easy-to-use option for closing lacerations, surgical incisions, and other wounds. Because of their ease of use, the products are ideal for consumers as well.
About KitoTech Medical
KitoTech Medical is a medical device company spun out of the University of Washington that is using its patented Microstaple Technology platform to develop and commercialize products for wound closure and wound care. Additional product and company information can be found online at http://www.micromendskinclosure.com.
About Synergy Corporation
Synergy Corporation is a commercialization partner that brings the most advanced and quality medical products at affordable prices from the developed to the developing world. Our vision is to modernize healthcare by applying medical science to technology to achieve better patient outcomes and save lives.