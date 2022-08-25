Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Store Brands Magazine selected Walgreens Wound Closure Laceration Repair Kit, a private label brand of the microMend® laceration repair kit, for its Editor's Pick Gold Star Award as Best New Store Brand Medical Product this year.

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical announces today that Walgreens Wound Closure Laceration Repair Kit, a private label brand of the microMend® laceration repair kit, has been given the Gold Star Award by Store Brands Magazine based on its selection as the Best New Store Brand Medical Product in the US in 2022.

Tags