...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees each
morning from this morning through Thursday morning.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning, and then from 2 AM PDT until
8 AM PDT again Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder
than normal, with most nights having below freezing low
temperatures, crop planting has begun. A freeze warning is in
effect to warn of needed crop protection from expected
freezing temperatures during the next few nights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
KLAS report examined overall customer experience and satisfaction with CodaMetrix's Autonomous Coding Platform, CMX Automate™
Report touts "A" ratings across key performance indicators including integration goals, functionality, executive involvement and overall recommendation
BOSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIMSS23 -- CodaMetrix, an AI technology platform transforming healthcare revenue cycles, today announced that its autonomous coding platform, CMX Automate™ has earned top customer satisfaction scores in a KLAS Emerging Technology Spotlight report titled, "Reducing Manual Coding Volumes through Automation and Machine Learning."
Emerging Technology Spotlight Reports highlight new technologies that are disrupting the healthcare market. KLAS Research surveyed a sampling of CodaMetrix's current academic health systems clients to evaluate overall client experience and satisfaction. The report highlights that 100% of customers surveyed would purchase CodaMetrix's autonomous coding solution again. Additionally, 100% of respondents also viewed CMX Automate™ as part of their long-term plans.
CodaMetrix was evaluated by a sample of its current clients in several categories and received the following grades:
Key Performance Indicators
KLAS Ratings
Supports integration goals
A+
Executive involvement
A+
Likely to recommend
A+
Product has needed functionality
A-
"CodaMetrix is coding over half of our radiology coding. We have several {full-time} coders and all our overtime is dedicated to radiology. That is a high-volume area, so being able to cut back on overtime is huge," said one director from a leading academic health system. "We had a large backlog sitting in a work queue waiting to be coded, and CodaMetrix's system has helped with that backlog. I had a concern that we would see an uptick in denials with diagnosis coding, and I was okay with that, but we have actually seen a slight decrease in denials."
Among other measurements, the study tracked customer time to see outcomes, with the following outcomes expected by customers:
Reduced manual coding volume
Improved coding accuracy and decreased denials
Shortened timeline for billing
Reallocated staff resources
All customers reported seeing outcomes in the four outlined categories. 67% of respondents saw immediate outcomes, and the remaining 33% of customers saw outcomes within six months.
"Quality coding is at the core of what we do and we continue to take great pride in providing our customers with a solution that's focused on removing cost barriers to generating reliable code sets with high clinical specificity," said Hamid Tabatabaie, President and CEO of CodaMetrix. "This report is tangible evidence of the value we create in leveraging AI and automation to transform healthcare revenue cycles for our clients."
Founded in 2019, CodaMetrix's multi-specialty platform classifies codes across radiology, pathology, GI and bedside visits for some of the nation's most prestigious health systems and major academic universities, including Mass General Brigham, University of Colorado Medicine, and Yale Medicine, University of Miami Health System, and Oregon Health and Science University. CodaMetrix recently closed a $55 million Series A round led by SignalFire.
CodaMetrix (CMX) is a SaaS technology company providing an AI-powered platform to facilitate healthcare revenue cycle management and medical coding. The company's cutting-edge platform combines machine learning (ML), deep learning, and natural language processing (NLP) to translate clinical notes automatically, accurately, and autonomously into billing and diagnostic codes that satisfy coding requirements while reducing human coding workload. CodaMetrix's AI continuously learns from and acts upon the clinical evidence in electronic health records (EHRs). That knowledge is applied to improve the efficiency and quality of medical coding and to enable providers to code less and care more. For more information, visithttps://www.codametrix.com.