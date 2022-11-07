Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social impact advisory firm KM Strategies Group (KMSG) today announced Thensted Center as the inaugural winner of the KMSG Social Impact Award, which includes $30,000 in unrestricted grant funding and $15,000 in pro bono consulting. Thensted Center, a Louisiana nonprofit organization, provides critical community care to thousands in the heart of Creole and Cajun Country, many of whom live dozens of miles from basic social services. The center offers food, transportation, and childcare programming along with mental health and substance use counseling, veteran support, and senior care.

"We are grateful to receive the KMSG Social Impact Award, and have a big vision to reinvest in our community," said Julia Richard, executive director of Thensted Center. "Thensted Center is a trusted anchor in our rural community, and we're excited to use this investment to expand support services for our neighbors who need them most."


