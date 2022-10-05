Support Local Journalism


Rooof joins Knock's partner program to offer best-in-class, fully automated solutions to market apartments on Craigslist and seamless integration with Knock.

SEATTLE , Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Knock® CRM, the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and managers, announced a strategic partnership and patent license with Rooof, the leading provider of software and services for multifamily teams who market apartments on marketplaces, most notably Craigslist. The alliance will empower organizations with the ability to fully automate or fully outsource posting of apartment ads on Craigslist, while benefiting from seamless integration with Knock's CRM platform for lead tracking and reporting. Rooof's flagship software, PostEngine, is the industry's only patented and fully automated ad posting software and service for Craigslist that ensures:

