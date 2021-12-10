Knock® CRM Named to Best Places to Work Multifamily, Best Places to Work Multifamily for Women Lists By Knock CRM Dec 10, 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Updated 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knock® CRM, the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and managers, announced it has been named #20 on the Best Places to Work Multifamily® list, and #8 on the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women list by Multifamily Leadership.As a company that values innovation and digital transformation in the multifamily property industry, Knock underwent a rigorous evaluation process on its employee policies and procedures as well as responses from employees. The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the Multifamily Apartment Industry and to attract new leaders to the industry."It is such an honor for Knock to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Multifamily® and Best Place to Work in Multifamily® for Women for a second year in a row," said Nicole Ossey, vice president, people operations at Knock. "We take a lot of pride in ensuring that Knock continues to create a culture that helps one another thrive with growing opportunities. As the VP People & Culture and the first female executive hired three years ago, it feels extra special to know that I've helped pave the way to ensure everyone, especially women in tech, have a place at Knock." The multifamily industry, serving apartments and their residents, contributes more than $3.4 trillion to the economy annually, supporting more than 17.5 million jobs. Not only do apartment homes drive jobs that strengthen local communities, individuals and families realize the value of renting as a smart choice in today's economy.As CEOs and executive teams create culture and innovation around the resident experience, employee engagement is seen as a key driver to meet multiple challenges. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® program recognizes those companies who have established and consistently foster outstanding workplace environments."Employee engagement is actually a much more powerful indicator of organizational success than the size of the company, as employee engagement is tied to behavior and higher performance," said Patrick Antrim, founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership. "Next generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact on the world. They want to know the vision and mission of the organization and that the leaders of the organization are going to drive that mission and vision. This is becoming increasingly more important as society is asking businesses to play a bigger role. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® companies have stepped up to play that role and will have a much bigger voice in the future."For more information about, and to register for, the "Best Places to Work Multifamily®" program, go to www.multifamilyleadership.com. For more information about Knock or to schedule a demo, visit knockcrm.com.About Knock Knock®, the most innovative, trusted, and fun performance management platform in the multifamily industry, empowers property management companies to profitably acquire and retain high-value, long-term residents, improving NOI by 200%. Knock was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more details, visit www.knockcrm.com.Media ContactFay LiLumina Communications for Knock CRMknock@luminapr.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knock-crm-named-to-best-places-to-work-multifamily-best-places-to-work-multifamily-for-women-lists-301442057.htmlSOURCE Knock CRM 