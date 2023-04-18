Leader in personalized learning | www.knowledgeworks.org (PRNewsfoto/KnowledgeWorks)

Leader in personalized learning | www.knowledgeworks.org (PRNewsfoto/KnowledgeWorks)

 By KnowledgeWorks Foundation

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CINCINNATI , April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help education leaders improve equity and outcomes for all learners, KnowledgeWorks in partnership with equity X innovation  released the Mapping Your Journey into Liberatory Education Futures Toolkit.


Tags