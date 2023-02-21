(PRNewsfoto/Healthy Pet)

FERNDALE, Wash., Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -- Healthy Pet has announced variations of its ökocat natural, plant-based litter and carefresh biodegradable, sustainable small pet bedding at select Canadian Tire locations throughout Canada and online at CanadianTire.ca. Consumers can check in-store availability by visiting the Canadian Tire website.


